Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsArizona News

Actions

Sen. Ruben Gallego sits down with ABC15 as government shutdown lingers

The conversation centered around the potential immigration enforcement reported to happen in Arizona next
Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego sat down with ABC15's Javier Soto to talk about immigration, the possible ICE warehouse being set up in Surprise, and the SAVE Act currently going through Congress.
ABC15's Javier Soto sits down with Arizona senator Ruben Gallego
Javier Soto with Ruben Gallego
Posted

PHOENIX — With the U.S. Senate on recess and a partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, we spoke with Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego.

The conversation centered around the potential immigration enforcement reported to happen in Arizona next.

However, Senator Gallego explained the lack of information, coordination and transparency from DHS is what had led to the senate democrats withholding funding in hopes of not only forcing changes with ICE enforcement tactics but transparency.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen