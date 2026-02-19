Sen. Ruben Gallego sits down with ABC15 as government shutdown lingers

PHOENIX — With the U.S. Senate on recess and a partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, we spoke with Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego.

The conversation centered around the potential immigration enforcement reported to happen in Arizona next.

However, Senator Gallego explained the lack of information, coordination and transparency from DHS is what had led to the senate democrats withholding funding in hopes of not only forcing changes with ICE enforcement tactics but transparency.

Watch the full interview in the video player above