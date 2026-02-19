Funeral services announced for pilot and trooper killed in the line of duty in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has announced the funeral service plans for the two crew members who were killed after their helicopter crashed during a shootout in Flagstaff.

Pilot Robert Skankey and trooper Paramedic Hunter Bennett were killed in the line of duty on February 4, 2026.

DPS says a funeral honoring Robert Skankey will be held on Friday, February 20, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church is located at 610 Eastern Street in Kingman.

Parking will be restricted at the church to placarded vehicles only. All other vehicles can park at Hualapai Elementary School.

The school will also serve as overflow seating for the service, according to DP.

The service honoring Hunter Bennett will be held on Monday. February 23 at 10 a.m. at Mission Church in Gilbert.

Mission Church is located at 4450 East Elliot Road.

DPS says there will be a designated parking area for placarded vehicles. Additional parking on church property is limited, and off-site parking options will also be restricted due to another event occurring in the area.