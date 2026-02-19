Aurora ready to roll out driverless trucks in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. plans to have 200 completely driverless trucks operating on public roads by the end of the year, including on a highway corridor between Arizona and Texas.

Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) made history last year when it became the first company to operate a completely driverless truck on a public road. At the time, an observer sat in the back seat, but weeks later, manufacturing partner PACCAR pushed for the observer to sit behind the wheel while prototype parts were still in use.

Now, the company is preparing to launch a new feet of Class 8 trucks without an observer, beginning in Q2 2026. Announced on the company's most recent earnings call by CEO and co-founder Chris Urmson, the fleet is expected to reach 200 trucks by the end of 2026.

The company currently has 30 trucks in its fleet, an Aurora Innovation spokesperson told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.