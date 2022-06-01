Emmy Award-winning Journalist Javier Soto has been part of the fabric of Arizona for almost 2 decades. He has covered every major story in Arizona, including the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Arizona Senator John McCain.

Soto is a proud graduate of California State University, Long Beach. He started his career as a producer at KTLA in Los Angeles. After a few years of producing, Soto got his first on-air position at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, as a reporter/anchor while continuing to learn every aspect of broadcast television. After two years, he accepted a job as the Northern Arizona Bureau Chief for KTVK, where he covered news in every corner of the state. After taking over as the morning reporter on the station’s morning newscasts, he was promoted to weekend anchor and finally morning anchor before joining ABC15 as their weekday evening anchor.

Soto is known for his infectious smile, boisterous laugh and zest for life. However he also has a knack for reaching out to the community and learning about stories that otherwise go untold. He is passionate about journalism with a focus of getting it right.

When he is not bringing you news of the day, you will find Javier and his wife Beatrice exploring Arizona. You will likely see them at various events across the Valley supporting great causes, trying new restaurants, and rooting for the local sports teams.