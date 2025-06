On Friday, Former Maricopa County Attorney's Office Detective John Byrd is scheduled to be sentenced for the death of his wife, Elizabeth, in July of 2024.

In April, Byrd pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Byrd is facing between 10 and 25 years in prison.

ABC15 sat down with Elizabeth's family ahead of the sentencing to remember the loved one as they continue to try and honor her.

