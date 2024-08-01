MCAO detective arrested for murder in connection to wife's death in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A detective with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has been arrested in connection to the death of his wife.

MCSO

On Wednesday, Mesa police detectives were called to a home near Crismon and Baseline roads for reports of a possible missing person.

According to court documents, the reporting party told police she hadn't heard from her friend, the victim, all day and she didn't show up to a gym class that they always attended together.

When the friend contacted the victim's 11-year-old son, he reported he and his two siblings, ages eight and four, had not seen their mom all day and that she was locked in her bedroom.

The friend also learned that the victim's husband, John Byrd, left the home at about noon and had not returned. The friend then picked up the three children and took them home with her.

Officers later arrived at the victim's home for a welfare check and found her dead on the floor of the bedroom. Documents state there were no visible injuries to her body.

Byrd, the husband, was not home and could not be reached by phone during this time.

Documents state there were no calls to EMS or police from the residence.

Mesa police officers were able to locate Byrd who was driving the victim's vehicle in the area of Warner and Power roads. Byrd was detained and taken to Mesa PD headquarters for questioning.

Court documents state Byrd said he had some mental issues lately and has been very stressed about his home and work life. He told detectives he and the victim were in a heated argument that morning and "a switch just flipped" in him and he put his hands around the victim's neck and strangled her to death.

He stated he left the room and locked the bedroom door so the children would not see her.

He has been arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder.

An official with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says they are in the process of ending Byrd's employment and the Pinal County Attorney's Office will handle the investigation.