Phoenix ‘Rainbow Road’ apartment complex opens in December, featuring Mario Kart-inspired design

PHOENIX, AZ — ‘Rainbow Road’ apartment complex is on track to open this December in downtown Phoenix.

The new building features geometric patterns and colors inspired by Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road track, resulting in a “striking contemporary design,” according to a news release sent to ABC15.

Räkkhaus Rainbow Road apartment complex exterior featuring its bike racks outside.

“Every floor is distinguished by a unique color tone inspired by the iconic Mario Kart palette, resulting in a visually engaging vertical sequence of color-coded environments. This distinctive approach not only creates a dynamic aesthetic but also reinforces the building's connection to its playful design inspiration,” read the release.

The complex houses 36 “luxury apartments” with leasing opportunities still available. The ground floor is said to have retail spaces, a restaurant concept and a fitness studio.

Räkkhaus Rainbow Road Lobby rendering.

Intersection Development and Räkkhaus Studio brought the project to life, which is located at 1030 N. 1st Avenue.

“Rainbow Road is a reminder that cities don’t have to be neutral. They can be playful, imaginative, and alive,” stated Zac Cohen, Creative Director at Räkkhaus. “In Roosevelt Row, we merged color, movement, and geometry into a living urban experience — a building that doesn’t just exist, but invites people to pause, reflect, and feel something.”

Räkkhaus Rainbow Road complex hallway and apartment interior.

The lobby features a rainbow-colored ceiling by Räkkhaus Studio, fabricated by Porter Barn Wood, while the outside sidewalk showcases a Rainbow Road-inspired graphic overlay by Räkkhaus, installed by Creative Paving.