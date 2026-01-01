Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sprinkles cupcake company founder announces immediate closure of all stores

The company has not made any formal statements and the reason for the closure is not known
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Sprinkles Cupcakes, which has been serving up individual desserts for two decades, has reportedly closed all locations nationwide.

Candace Nelson, who originally founded the company before selling it in 2012, spoke out in a video on Wednesday, saying it was the last day of operation for Sprinkles.

“It’s surreal to see this chapter come to a close - and it’s not how I imagined the story would unfold,” Nelson said.

As of Thursday morning, there is no availability to purchase menu items online, and there is no contact information for the company on the website.

The company continued advertising its products online this week, urging customers to purchase desserts for New Year's Eve festivities. Meanwhile, followers on its Facebook and Instagram pages have been posting messages expressing disappointment, saying employees and customers alike were given no notice.

There is only one Arizona Sprinkles location, located in Scottsdale. It's Google Business listing now says "Permanently closed."

sprinkles scottsdale

According to multiple national news outlets, cupcake ATMs will also be closing.

The reason for the company's unexpected closure is not known, as the company has not made any formal statements.

