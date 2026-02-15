One person dead, and another seriously hurt after wrong-way crash in Tempe Sunday

TEMPE — One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning near the I-10 corridor in Tempe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say troopers began receiving calls around 1:15 a.m. about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 143 near Broadway Road.

Shortly after those initial reports, troopers were notified of a head-on crash involving the wrong-way vehicle, according to DPS.

Authorities say the crash happened on the transition portion of the freeway from U.S. 60 to SR-143.

DPS confirms one person was killed in the crash and another person suffered serious injuries.

The freeway remains closed in the area as troopers investigate the crash, according to DPS.

No additional details have been released.