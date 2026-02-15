Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead after shooting involving Apache Junction police Saturday evening

No officers were injured, police say
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — One person has died after a shooting involving Apache Junction police officers on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Meridan Drive and Superstition Boulevard for a domestic violence call.

During the incident, officers discharged their firearms, striking one person who was armed.

The person was later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, a police spokesperson told ABC15.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this incident. The investigation has been turned over to the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team, which will conduct an independent review," police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

