Sources: Person detained, released in connection with Nancy Guthrie investigation Friday night

TUCSON, AZ — Sources tell ABC News a second person was detained and released in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation Friday night.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department briefly detained a second man and searched a home near Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood late Friday, but no one was arrested, sources told ABC News.

The sources described the activity as “tracking leads” associated with the Guthrie investigation.

ABC15 crews saw multiple law enforcement vehicles at the scene, just two miles away from Guthrie's home.

Additionally, ABC15 confirmed a person was detained in the parking lot of a Culver's restaurant near 1st Avenue and Rivers Road. It remains unclear whether this incident is connected to the Guthrie search.

Our crews spotted agents taking pictures of a vehicle on the scene.

Agents and law enforcement later used a sheet to block the area as their investigation continues.

ABC15

Further details surrounding the individual being detained were not immediately available.

We're working to learn the latest and will update this article as we learn more.

This follows a detainment that occurred on Tuesday. A man only identified as Carlos was detained in Rio Rico in connection to the Guthrie investigation. He was later released and spoke to ABC15's Ford Hatchett.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos sat downwith Scripps News Tucson Friday afternoon for a one-on-one interview to discuss the department's efforts in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, criticism against the department, suspect(s), and evidence in the case.

Hear from Sheriff Nanos and watch recent ABC15 coverage in the player above.

On Thursday, the Phoenix FBI office announced that the reward for information in Guthrie's disappearance was increased to $100,000.