WATCH: Community members demand justice for Emily Pike's murder one year later 

MESA, AZ — Members of the community continue to demand answers one year after authorities found 14-year-old Emily Pike's body off US 60 northeast of Globe.

“It’s just sad to see that a year after her murder, still no justice has been served, the person who’s out there is still on the loose," said Cody Makil.

Advocates gathered at the intersection of Mesa Drive and McKellips Road in Mesa for a walk in Pike's memory on Saturday. Some fear her murder will go unsolved.

