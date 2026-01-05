Din Tai Fung announces opening date and unveils renderings for Scottsdale location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Din Tai Fung’s Scottsdale location is opening soon, bringing its acclaimed soup dumplings and noodles to the Valley.

Macerich, a real estate company with ties to Din Tai Fung, ⁠previously announced a lease with the restaurant chain at Scottsdale Fashion Square, mentioning a 2025 opening date. Officials with Din Tai Fung later clarified that the start date is set for 2026.

A representative for the company shared with ABC15 that the 10,000-square-foot restaurant at Scottsdale Fashion Square is projected to open in April 2026!

Rockwell Group Din Tai Fung Scottsdale rendering | Entry

The Arizona debut of the restaurant will be brought to life with the help of architecture and design firm the Rockwell Group and will feature seating for approximately 340 guests.

Rockwell Group Din Tai Fung Scottsdale rendering |Dining area

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Scottsdale restaurant will feature a grand, curved façade with glowing red signage and the company’s signature dumpling expo kitchen, offering a behind-the-scenes view of dumpling preparation.

Rockwell Group Din Tai Fung Scottsdale rendering | Mall entry

Highlights of the restaurant include a bar and main dining area anchored by a striking central tree installation.

Rockwell Group Din Tai Fung Scottsdale rendering | Bar

“Din Tai Fung has always been about creating memorable experiences rooted in tradition and hospitality. With our Scottsdale location, we set out to elevate that experience through thoughtful design, delivering consistency and excellence across food, service, and ambiance,” sent a Din Tai Fung Brand representative via email to ABC15. “Our signature dumpling show kitchen immerses guests in a cultural journey from kitchen to table, showcasing the meticulous craft behind folding our delicate Xiao Long Bao. Above all, this space honors our heritage while embracing the beauty and spirit of Arizona, and we’re excited to open our doors to the Scottsdale community.”

More in the works

Din Tai Fung is also headed to Chandler!

Chandler Fashion Center published on its online directory that Din Tai Fung will be “coming soon” to the first level of its shopping center, next to the Harkins Theatres.

Din Tai Fung is set to open in Chandler in 2027. You can read more about this East Valley location right here.

