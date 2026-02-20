Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooper's Hawk announces the opening date of its Avondale location, its fifth in Arizona

The new restaurant will open near 107th Ave and McDowell Rd
AVONDALE, AZ — Cooper's Hawk will open its first location in Avondale this spring!
 
The new upscale casual dining restaurant coming to the West Valley is said to have an indoor dining area to seat 245 guests, a covered patio that is said to accommodate an additional 48 guests, and a private dining space.

The restaurant will also include a Napa-style tasting room and retail space.

Cooper's Hawk's fifth Arizona location is slated to open on March 16 near 107th Ave and McDowell Rd.

What to know if you go

  • Address: 10525 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392
  • Hours of Operation:
    • Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
