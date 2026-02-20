Cooper's Hawk announces the opening date of its Avondale location, its fifth in Arizona

AVONDALE, AZ — Cooper's Hawk will open its first location in Avondale this spring!



The new upscale casual dining restaurant coming to the West Valley is said to have an indoor dining area to seat 245 guests, a covered patio that is said to accommodate an additional 48 guests, and a private dining space.

The restaurant will also include a Napa-style tasting room and retail space.

Cooper's Hawk's fifth Arizona location is slated to open on March 16 near 107th Ave and McDowell Rd.

What to know if you go