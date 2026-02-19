Frasher's Tavern in Scottsdale debuts baseball history and memorabilia exhibit

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Baseball fans and newcomers swinging into the sport during spring training now have a new home to dive into memorabilia and tag into the Valley's baseball traditions at the new baseball experience at Frasher’s Tavern.

“It’s a museum about Arizona baseball with a focus on Scottsdale,” said Mike Phillips, board president of the Arizona Baseball Legacy and Experience (ABLE), to ABC15. He highlighted that the city is home to many baseball-centric venues, which at one point included Don & Charlie’s, Pink Pony, and now Frasher's Tavern under the ownership of George Frasher.

“So, when we met [George], we thought it was the perfect team to put together a baseball Museum in the perfect location, which is Old Town, which is just, you know, just drenched with baseball history,” added Phillips.

Arizona Baseball Legacy and Experience Frasher's Tavern in Scottsdale debuts baseball exhibit with hundreds of memorabilia

In an interview with ABC15, Frasher shared that his Scottsdale Tavern has long been a gathering spot for baseball enthusiasts and players alike, and the museum will further celebrate and deepen appreciation for the sport in the area.

The Old Town Baseball Experience at Frasher’s debuted this month to the public. The exhibit is located in its front dining room, which is about 2,000 square feet, according to Frasher.

“We just thought it would be a perfect fit to be able to showcase baseball, and Scottsdale baseball in particular,” said Frasher. He already had an existing baseball collection, and with the collaboration with Arizona Baseball Legacy and Experience, the collection at the tavern now features "well over 1,000 items," according to Phillips.

According to Phillips, the Arizona Baseball Legacy and Experience and Frasher's Tavern have a lot planned for this space.

“We've already got special events lined up through Society for American Baseball Research and the Nine Conference, which is a conference that comes out here for spring training. We've got authors who have approached us for book signings here. So this is going to be a living, breathing museum where there's always going to be baseball stuff happening, and it's going to be a gathering place for baseball fans, and that's what we think is going to make it special,” shared Phillips.

If you go, the tavern is located at 4180 N Drinkwater Blvd in Scottsdale.