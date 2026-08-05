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Glendale's 'New Frontier': How the Loop 303 corridor became one of Arizona's fastest-growing industrial zones

Reporter Kamilah Williams talks to a business owner who has watched the area change into one of Arizona's fastest-growing industrial zones
From farm fields to warehouses, the Loop 303 corridor is reshaping the West Valley, and Glendale says the next 10 years will be even bigger.
Glendale's 'New Frontier': How the Loop 303 corridor became one of Arizona's fastest-growing industrial zones
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GLENDALE, AZ — The West Valley's Loop 303 corridor is transforming at a staggering pace, with more than five million square feet of development currently under construction and major companies continuing to choose Glendale as home.

Reporter Kamilah Williams talked to a business owner who has watched the area change from rose fields and citrus groves to one of Arizona's fastest-growing industrial zones.

Watch the video in the player above to find out what residents and city leaders are saying about whether the community is ready for what comes next.

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