Glendale's 'New Frontier': How the Loop 303 corridor became one of Arizona's fastest-growing industrial zones

GLENDALE, AZ — The West Valley's Loop 303 corridor is transforming at a staggering pace, with more than five million square feet of development currently under construction and major companies continuing to choose Glendale as home.

Reporter Kamilah Williams talked to a business owner who has watched the area change from rose fields and citrus groves to one of Arizona's fastest-growing industrial zones.

Watch the video in the player above to find out what residents and city leaders are saying about whether the community is ready for what comes next.