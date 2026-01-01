Kamilah Williams is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist. She joined ABC15 in June 2026 as a multimedia journalist.

She comes to the Valley from our sister station, WTKR, in Norfolk, Virginia.

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There, she was the Portsmouth neighborhood reporter, covering the city’s development, crime solutions, and community issues. Prior to moving to the Commonwealth, Kamilah got her start in news in January 2022 at WMAZ in the heart of Macon, Georgia.

Kamilah is no stranger to the Valley. She lived in Phoenix in 2020 while earning her master’s degree in mass communication from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University.

She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in 2020, where she was also a student-athlete on the track and field team. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Kamilah is excited to be back covering the Valley of the Sun. When she is not working, she enjoys trying new restaurants, attending sporting events, and working out.