Glendale Elementary School District warns of declining enrollment, possible school closures and layoffs ahead

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Elementary School District is facing a decade of declining enrollment and leaders say tough decisions about school closures, staff layoffs, and tax measures are on the horizon.

Superintendent Cindy Segotta-Jones laid out a multi-phase financial strategy at a June governing board study session, aimed at keeping the district solvent as fewer students enroll each year.

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Right now, school sizes across the district range from around 400 students to just over 900. By 2035, projections show that range shrinking significantly.

"We are declining and we want to make sure that we know we border against several other districts, and we want to make sure that we are protecting that boundary so that we don't make consolidations or closures that could adversely affect us," Segotta-Jones said.

School closures possible by 2027

No decisions have been made, but the district says school consolidations and closures are not off the table. Any recommendations would be driven by four factors: building conditions, long-term enrollment trends, how full schools are, and protecting district boundaries.

A formal closure recommendation could come as early as January 2027 for the 2027-2028 school year. If closures move forward, the district warns that could also mean boundary changes, route modifications for student transportation, and potential layoffs for teachers and staff.

The district says it is committed to learning from a previous round of school closures in 2021, incorporating feedback gathered from staff, students, and parent advisory groups.

What it means for families

For parents like Jesse Moreno, who has children in the district, the focus remains on the quality of education his kids receive day to day.

"They've been great. It's like a network, everybody helps themselves, all the schools, so it's really good," Moreno said.

Voters may be asked to weigh in

The district is also considering asking voters to renew its Maintenance and Operations tax override and approve new bond funding, both potentially appearing on the November 2027 ballot. Leaders say moving early gives the district a cushion if voters reject the measures on the first attempt.

A key financial checkpoint is also coming this fall. The district's October student count will provide updated enrollment numbers that will shape staffing decisions for the rest of the school year.

Additionally, a ruling on the district's school facilities funding request from the School Facilities Oversight Board is expected as early as November 2026. The outcome could significantly impact what the district is able to do with its aging buildings.

The district is also involved in ongoing litigation, GESD v. State of Arizona, a capital lawsuit with a ruling expected in two to three years. A favorable outcome could bring additional facility funding, while an unfavorable ruling could increase the district's financial obligations.

District vows students come first

Despite the challenges ahead, Segotta-Jones says the district's core commitment will not waver.

"Our commitment remains steadfast. We're here to provide every student with a stable, safe, and supportive learning environment that is of most importance to us," she said.

The district's next update on consolidation plans is expected in 2027.

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