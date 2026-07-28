Gilbert tackles PFAS, aging water infrastructure and Colorado River uncertainty in latest water quality report

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert's drinking water continues to meet all state and federal standards, but two municipal wells remain offline after PFAS, commonly known as forever chemicals, were detected during federal monitoring.

The town's latest Water Quality Report shows detections are limited to a small number of sites and are not found townwide. Wells 7 and 16 were taken offline as a precaution. Town officials say Gilbert still has enough water to meet demand while the wells remain out of service.

Robbie Johns, CEO of A&P Nurseries, said the water quality issue hits close to home for his business.

"Clean drinking water is extremely important for us here at A&P Nurseries. It's very vital to keeping our plants healthy and actually alive. The cleaner the drinking water is, the less additive I need to put into it to keep my plants healthy," Johns said.

Water bills in Gilbert went up, a move Johns acknowledged was difficult but necessary. The Town Council approved water and solid waste and recycling rate increases during a February 17 meeting to fund major water infrastructure projects. The town said the increases, which took effect with April's utility bill, are part of the third and final year of a three-part rate increase that began in 2024. The town says completing this phase will help stabilize utility funds and make any future increases smaller and more predictable.

"Unfortunately, your water bills went up in Gilbert, but it was a necessary step to keep you to have clean drinking water," Johns said.

The report shows Gilbert is investing in its water future, upgrading its north water treatment plant and adding new groundwater wells. Johns suggested the work reflects years of deferred maintenance.

"It just sounds like they've neglected their infrastructure maybe for the last 10 to 15 years, so they're doing a whole lot of catch-up," Johns said.

Those projects come as Arizona communities prepare for continued uncertainty surrounding the Colorado River, with federal officials expected to announce a new long-term plan for managing the shrinking river. Johns said his business has taken steps to protect its water supply.

"I'm not that worried about the Colorado River cuts as of now. We've looked into buying water rights and making sure our water is protected for years to come," Johns said.