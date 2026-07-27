Gilbert Paralympian Chris Hammer wins gold in Paris, advocates for disability access on ADA anniversary

GILBERT, AZ — Sunday marks the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark civil rights law signed in 1990 that guarantees people with disabilities equal access to jobs, public services and public spaces.

Gilbert Paralympian triathlete Chris Hammer is using the milestone to advocate for those with disabilities — and his story is one of persistence, hard work and gold.

"It's not about talent, it's about hard work, it's about persistence," Hammer said.

Hammer was born with one hand. Growing up, he never considered himself unable.

"Disability is never really a word I used, not because I was ashamed; I was always raised to do anything anyone else can do. Not only that, but I can do things well," Hammer said.

The Michigan native didn't know the Paralympics existed until his collegiate running career was nearing its end. He also had no background in swimming. Despite that, Hammer became a four-time Paralympian triathlete — though for a time, the podium remained just out of reach, with 2 fourth-place finishes to his name.

"I'm always coming from behind, I'm always fighting," Hammer said.

That changed at the Paris 2024 Games, when Hammer not only reached the podium but took home gold for the United States.

"With about a kilometer to go, I was running away with the race; it was so surreal," Hammer said.

The father of 2 credits those near-misses for making the ultimate victory possible.

"It was those failures that made the success possible," Hammer said.

The ADA, which turns 36 on Sunday, paved the way for equal access for people with disabilities. Wheelchair ramps, braille at elevators and closed captioning on television are all examples of the access the law created — the kind of access that opens doors to work, participation and, in Hammer's case, competition.

"Not defined by a disability, but not held back by it," Hammer said.

The ADA is also evolving. State and local governments now have until 2027 or 2028 to make their websites and mobile apps accessible for people with disabilities. The new rule requires online services — from paying utility bills to finding election information — to work with screen readers, captions and other assistive technology, making government information easier for everyone to access.

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