Early results show Gilbert voters may be reshaping Town Council

GILBERT, AZ — Early unofficial results suggest Gilbert voters may be reshaping the Town Council, with three sitting members currently trailing as Maricopa County continues counting ballots.

The seats of current Town Council members Chuck Bongiovanni, Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli are on the line. The latest unofficial results show all three trailing their challengers.

With ballot counting still ongoing, the results could still change. According to the town clerk, while the results are still unofficial, a runoff is unlikely.

Gilbert Public Information Officer Joanna Guzman said the town is grateful for resident participation and offered a timeline for what comes next.

"The Town of Gilbert wants to thank our residents for participating in the 2026 Primary Election and helping shape the future of Gilbert," Guzman said.

"As of today, the results remain unofficial and will be certified by Maricopa County following the canvassing process. Official results will be available by the end of next week, and the official canvass is scheduled for August 4, 2026. If the unofficial results are certified, the Town Council will welcome those elected who will join in the shared responsibility of serving our community. New members of the council will be formally sworn in during a council meeting in January 2027," Guzman said.

"The Town looks forward to working with the certified council members while continuing to focus on the needs of our residents and businesses and delivering the high-quality services that strengthen the community," Guzman said.

To understand what's driving some Gilbert voters to the polls, ABC15 spoke with several residents about what mattered most to them this election.

For Darrell Grossen, it came down to wanting a different direction for the town.

"Maybe they can reach out to the residents a little bit more and see what ideas that we might have to alleviate the pain that we're seeing," Grossen said.

While every voter had a different perspective, a common theme emerged: they want town leaders to listen to residents and address the issues they believe matter most.

Katie Cook said local elections are where change begins.

“Changes, real change, If they actually took the time to listen and hear what we have to say, I think the residents will be happier," Cook said.

Grossen said he's hopeful that whoever is elected will keep residents at the center of their decisions.

"I hope that they listen to the residents. I hope that they look at what is best for the residents," Grossen said.

For Barry Kelley, affordability was one of the biggest issues on his mind when he cast his ballot.

"I'd like to see housing increase, so we have increasing the supply, hopefully driving down rents and mortgages," Kelley said.

Gilbert candidate Joel Coen thanked voters and said the real work is already underway.

"The people have spoken, and as the election results settle, it appears Gilbert will welcome four new members to the Town Council next year. For me, the real work starts today," Coen said.

Coen said the incoming council will face major decisions that could shape Gilbert for years to come.

"We face tremendous challenges as a town. The economic headwinds, budgetary complexities, and upcoming debt require decisions that will undoubtedly define Gilbert for the next decade and beyond. These choices must be made with absolute precision, grounded entirely in facts and a clear understanding of our reality," Coen said.

He called on the community to move past campaign rhetoric and focus on the work ahead.

"My hope is that moving forward, we can tone down the rhetoric and simply get to work. Our pure focus needs to be on strategic economic development, stopping the loss of our sales tax dollars to neighboring municipalities, and carefully managing the bond debt on the horizon. We cannot borrow our way into a corner that burdens future generations," Coen said.

Coen said he is committed to representing every Gilbert resident.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who voted for me. I promise to do everything I can to represent every single resident of Gilbert with the thought, passion, and commitment required to make our town an even better place to live," Coen said.

Fellow Town Council candidate Bus Obayomi also expressed gratitude to voters while urging patience as counting continues.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the support we've received from voters across Gilbert. While the results remain unofficial and additional ballots are still being counted, I'm encouraged by where we stand," Obayomi said.

Obayomi thanked those who made the election possible.

"I'm thankful to everyone who participated in this election, to our volunteers and supporters, and to the election workers carrying out the process. We'll remain patient, trust the process, and look forward to the final certified results," Obayomi said.