Arizona welcomes popular chains, with more businesses to come as local growth continues

PHOENIX — Several new restaurants and retail stores have debuted in Arizona this year, as both national and local businesses are expanding in the Valley!
With the rest of the year still ahead, upcoming openings highlight a vibrant and rapidly growing culinary and retail scene across the region.
Take a look at what has debuted so far in 2026, as well as what’s still scheduled to open in the Valley.
Let’s Toast
A husband-and-wife duo known for their Korean BBQ breakfast sandwiches at Uptown Farmers Market has opened their first brick-and-mortar in Phoenix!
Supported by market customers, the Valley couple's picturesque sandwiches, made with homemade buttered toast milk bread, gained online popularity, sharing the cultural experience of Korean street food. The new permanent location of Let's Toast can be found near Camelback Road and Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Watch ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez talk with Sumin Kim and Sean Atkinson, owners of Let’s Toast, about their journey to opening their first brick-and-mortar in Phoenix.
PoNy’s Michés
PoNy’s Michés, a family-owned ceviche and micheladas business, expanded this year by opening two new locations, bringing their total to three storefronts in the Valley.
A new location has opened near the intersection of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road, bordering Avondale. Additionally, PoNy’s Michés Michelada Bar and Grill has opened in downtown Phoenix at 105 W Portland Street.
The husband-and-wife team, joined by their chief financial officer Sergio Escamilla, sat down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss their restaurant’s expansion, the importance of remaining true to their Mexican heritage, and their efforts to inspire young people to pursue their dreams.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Gilbert welcomed Arizona’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille!
The 11,000-square-foot steakhouse accommodates 350 guests and features a dining room, four private spaces, a wine wall, Bar 79, and patio seating. Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is a unique steakhouse signature, measuring seven fingers high to reflect traditional butchery, according to a news release sent by the Texas-based restaurant.
The restaurant opened in June on the Northside at SanTan Village in Gilbert.
Din Tai Fung
Scottsdale Fashion Square became home to Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung restaurant.
The restaurant softly opened on March 12, operating by reservation only, before hosting its grand opening on April 20 with walk-in availability, as well as takeout and delivery options.
The restaurant is popular for its wide variety of steamed dumplings and buns, wontons, noodles, and specialties that include the Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Pot Stickers, Truffle & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao, and the black pepper beef tenderloin.
See general manager Yuriko Mineyoshi give us an inside look at Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung in the player below!
Buc-ee’s Travel Center
On June 22, the parking lot at Buc-ee's opened at midnight, with doors opening at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. The travel center occupies 74,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions. The Texas favorite is a 24-hour location.
- Buc-ee's is located at 1001 N. Bullard Avenue in Goodyear.
- See how the team prepares meat for their signature barbecue sandwiches right here.
- Explore shopper favorites like Beaver Nuggets, in-house beef jerky, and themed merchandise available now at the travel center right here.
Take a virtual tour of Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the video below:
Bojangles
Bojangles’ famed fried chicken, biscuits, and tea are now being served in Arizona!
Arizona’s first location in Gilbert [3765 S. Val Vista Drive] opened to the public on Monday, July 20 at 5 a.m.
Don't worry, more Bojangles are coming to our state. Back in 2024, Bojangles announced a multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.
If you've enjoyed Bojangles in other states and are seeking bone-in chicken, note that it will not be available at the new Gilbert location or upcoming Arizona stores. The company has indicated they will only serve boneless chicken. A representative for the company shared with ABC15 that recent locations to open and “adopt this model” include Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Manor, Texas.
Marshall Scarborough, VP of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles, shares what to expect at Arizona’s first location in Gilbert with ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez.
IKEA’s ‘one-level small-format store’
IKEA opened a 75,000-square-foot ‘one-level small-format store’ in Phoenix on April 8.
The new Valley store, the first of its kind in Arizona, features fully furnished rooms inspired by the local style. It offers 4,000 products on display and more than 3,000 items for immediate purchase. This Phoenix store also features an As-Is Department with gently used and discontinued items to promote sustainable home furnishings.
Watch Tony Ramos, store manager, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the Valley’s first IKEA ‘small-format store.’
La La Land Kind Cafe
The company has gained popularity for its vibrant yellow cups and café aesthetic, which emphasizes its commitment “to spreading kindness.” The cafe’s inviting, yellow-themed atmosphere, known for handcrafted coffee and matcha, has attracted many customers to its locations.
The café has gained significant momentum online, notably on TikTok, where it boasts over 6 million followers.
La La Land Kind Cafe opened its first Arizona location at the Kierland Commons in Scottsdale. The cafe held its grand opening celebration on January 3, 2026.
The company also opened a Phoenix location near the intersection of 44th Street and Camelback. This won't be the only shopping area with a cafe, as another location is coming soon to the Biltmore Fashion Park, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen, according to a news release sent to ABC15.
Velvet Taco
The Dallas, Texas-based company is renowned for its diverse taco selection, offering options including seafood, beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian, and gluten-free tacos—all available on their menu!
This spring, the company opened at PV near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix. In case you missed it, Scottsdale is home to the first Arizona location: 4166 N. Scottsdale Rd.
CHICHA San Chen
The Taiwanese tea company has more than 20 years of experience in tea brewing and offers a diverse menu. Guests place their drink orders in the following sequence: tea, flavor, topping, and sweetness level.
Its tea selection includes Green, Osmanthus Oolong, Dong Ding Oolong, Cassia Black, and High Mountain Pouchong teas. Available flavors include honey, passion fruit, mango syrup, and cream, with options to enjoy their beverage hot, iced, or as boba. Toppings such as taro or brown sugar bubbles are also available.
CHICHA San Chen opened its first Arizona location at The Boulevard Shops at Chandler Fashion Center.
‘Sablé Boulangerie’
A Gilbert native who left Arizona to study pastries in the South of France sharpened his skills in Paris boutiques and cooked at The Burj Al Arab in Dubai.
This May, he returned to the East Valley to open his French-style bakery, bringing his global culinary journey home.
The pastry shop is located at 228 N. Gilbert Rd. in downtown Gilbert.
Watch ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez talk with executive chef William Porter about his journey to opening Sablé Boulangerie in the East Valley this May.
AJ Public Library’s new outdoor garden
The Apache Junction Public Library debuts a 20,000-sq-ft community garden, expanding its educational mission by building on its existing seed library to enhance community learning and engagement.
Watch Pamela Harrison, Library Director of the Apache Junction Public Library, sit down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss the new community garden, its programs, learning opportunities, and upcoming events.
‘Arizona’s tallest waterslide’
Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa has added a new waterslide to its thrill rides!
"The newest extreme waterslide at Sunsplash is Riptide! A toe-curling 65-foot drop loaded with dizzying twists and turns ends with a high-speed shot up a nearly vertical wall that will leave you breathless," shared Tony Jones, marketing director for Golfland Entertainment Centers, in a 2025 announcement to ABC15 about the slide. "It will also be the tallest waterslide in [the] state, measuring in at over 9 stories tall!"
According to the company's website, The Riptide can be experienced by groups of two to four riders.
The ‘Riptide’ waterslide was originally scheduled to open on July 4, 2025, but was then delayed to late August. It finally opened to the public in April 2026.
16th Hole for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
The 2026 People’s Open revamped its 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale with expanded bays, higher ceilings, frameless glass railings for unobstructed views, and a reusable design that reduces construction and waste.
WHAT ELSE IS COMING?
- LADO A LADO: Chiwas Hospitality Group and Upward Projects announced in July that Joyride’s Phoenix location will close in August, making way for a new concept called Lado A Lado to open in that space. The new concept is said to draw inspiration from familial shared meals of the Sonoran region with a menu that will offer “a contrast of fire and sea” along with live-fire cooking and a coastal raw bar.
- PV: The $2 billion mixed-use development in Phoenix will welcome additional tenants this year, with more openings planned through 2027. A representative for the project provided ABC15 with the following scheduled opening dates.
- Harry & Izzy's and The Vig will open this fall.
- FACE FOUNDRIE and Zara Nail Bar are expected to open by the end of this year.
- Cala and Too Sweet Cakes are slated for a 2027 opening.
- Other businesses that are “coming soon” on PV’s official website include: Helios Pilates, Hudson House, Lululemon, Ander Market, Culinary Gangster, and Life Time Living.
- The team behind Tortas Paquimé and Pa'La will welcome two new restaurants in Goodyear and Glendale.
- MAGDALEÑA: This new concept is set to open in Goodyear, located at QSQ, the 150-acre mixed-use development. Magdaleña seeks to redefine wood-fired cuisine with a “Latin American–inspired menu featuring meats, fresh seafood, and vegetable-forward dishes designed for sharing,” according to the company.
- PAQUIMÉX STREET EATS & DRINKS: This new concept is said to feature nostalgic Mexican dishes inspired by the Casas Grandes region of Chihuahua, presented in a modern fast-casual style. “We wanted to build on the foundation of Tortas Paquimé while creating something that reflects how our company has grown. It’s rooted in the same flavors and traditions, but with a new energy and a format designed for where dining is today,” reiterated Omar Alvarez, TPQ Foods founder, in said news release. The restaurant will open near the Avenues of 51st and Olive in Glendale.
- MAGDALEÑA: This new concept is set to open in Goodyear, located at QSQ, the 150-acre mixed-use development. Magdaleña seeks to redefine wood-fired cuisine with a “Latin American–inspired menu featuring meats, fresh seafood, and vegetable-forward dishes designed for sharing,” according to the company.
- DIN TAI FUNG: The restaurant chain is also working to expand to the East Valley. Din Tai Fung is set to open at the Chandler Fashion Center in 2027. You can read more about this East Valley location here.
- BOJANGLES: Back in 2024, Bojangles announced its multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state. Earlier this year, a Bojangles spokesperson told ABC15 that two new restaurant locations were scheduled to open later in 2026. The Gilbert location opened in July, and the next location to open from the company would be the storefront located near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road in the Phoenix/Avondale area.
- ALDI: In a news release shared in January of this year, ALDI announced plans to open 180 new stores across the U.S., including 10 here in the Valley, in 2026. ALDI says it wants to “build” on its momentum with expansion into several U.S. communities that include Maine, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona. The supermarket chain announced that it planned to open 10 new stores in Phoenix in 2026 and dozens more by 2030 as part of its U.S. westward expansion.
- QUIKTRIP: QT plans to debut 'Gen 4' stores in Arizona starting in 2027. The “Gen 4” concept was developed over three years with input from employees and customer feedback, according to a news release sent to ABC15. QT officials originally told ABC15 that three Gen 4 locations are in development in three cities across Arizona.
- TRADER JOE'S: The specialty grocery store chain is coming to Arcadia Crossing, the retail power center on Thomas Road and 44th Street, according to an application for a liquor license filed with the city of Phoenix. The address listed is 4519 E. Thomas Road. Read more about this store opening right here.
- SWIG: The popular soda shop is to open locations in Tempe and Glendale. While there are already several Swig locations throughout the West and East Valley, these upcoming stores will mark the company’s first storefronts in Tempe and Glendale. “Both are planned to open later this year,” shared a representative of the company to ABC15. Swig's website shared on its website that the upcoming locations will be at the following addresses: 5917 N. 91st Ave. in Glendale and 8675 S. Priest Dr. in Tempe.
- BUC-EE’S: Could we see more Buc-cee's locations popping up across Arizona? At the grand opening for Arizona's first travel center in Goodyear on June 22, Buc-ee's Founder and CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin III confirmed they're considering another spot across our state.
VAI RESORT & MATTEL ADVENTURE PARK? : ABC15 is continues to track the progress of a much-anticipated, billion-dollar resort property and entertainment venue in Glendale. The resort’s estimated opening date has changed multiple times since the massive project broke ground near State Farm Stadium.
- Resort officials previously anticipated a “late 2023 opening,” but, after that opening estimate passed, in 2024, Rian Kirkman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at VAI Resort, told ABC15 in an interview that the resort would begin opening in late 2025, with additional phases launching throughout the first half of 2026.
- In spring 2025, they announced an estimated opening date for the resort in 2026. In April 2026, Rian Kirkman, SVP of Marketing, conveyed a similar sentiment to ABC15, stating that once VAI Resort has an official opening date, they will announce it several months in advance.
We will announce our opening approximately 9 months prior to our opening date.
- With this expected advanced notice, it appears unlikely that residents will see a grand opening in 2026.
- Adjacent to VAI Resort is the development for the upcoming Mattel Adventure Park. As of April 2026, there have been no new updates according to officials regarding Mattel Adventure Park's opening.