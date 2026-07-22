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Latto to join Doja Cat in Phoenix for the ‘Tour Ma Vie World Tour' this fall

The concert takes place at Mortgage Matchup Center in October
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PHOENIX — Doja Cat is making a stop in Phoenix this fall for the Tour Ma Vie World Tour! 

Following the release of her album Vie in 2025, the music superstar announced her world tour dates, which launched in February 2026.

RELATED: 2026 concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley

She is scheduled to perform at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 29, 2026. Tickets are still on sale for the concert.

This Wednesday, it was announced that Latto will be joining Doja Cat on stage!

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