Arizona State Fair adds 'All Time Low' to its 2026 Coliseum Concert Series lineup

PHOENIX — All Time Low is headed to Arizona! The group will be part of the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair this October.

The band is set to perform on Saturday, October 10, at 7 p.m.

Here’s when tickets for the concerts go on sale:



The Fair Fandom pre-sale begins on July 23 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the public on sale on July 24 at 10 a.m. PST.

Other stars that are part of the concert series include the following:

Gin Blossoms is set to perform on Friday, October 2, at 7 p.m.

Becky G is set to perform on Friday, October 9, at 7 p.m.

The Offspring will hit the stage on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m.

Russell Dickerson will hit the stage on Saturday, October 17, at 7 p.m.

Public Enemy is set to hit the stage on Saturday, October 24, at 7 p.m.



Things to keep in mind:

