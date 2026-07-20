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Arizona State Fair adds 'All Time Low' to its 2026 Coliseum Concert Series lineup

Check out performance schedules and more here
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PHOENIX — All Time Low is headed to Arizona! The group will be part of the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair this October.

The band is set to perform on Saturday, October 10, at 7 p.m.

Here’s when tickets for the concerts go on sale:

  • The Fair Fandom pre-sale begins on July 23 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the public on sale on July 24 at 10 a.m. PST.
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Other stars that are part of the concert series include the following:

Things to keep in mind:

  • The fair encourages guests to join the free Fair Fandom for early access to ticket deals, insider information on lineups and attractions, new food offerings, and exclusive offers.
  • Every concert ticket includes admission to the fair.
  • The fair will run from October 1 to November 1, 2026, operating Thursdays through Sundays.

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