Arizona State Fair announces its first two headliners for the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is gearing up for its annual 'Coliseum Concert Series!'

The indoor concert series at Veterans Memorial Coliseum kicks off with Gin Blossoms and Russell Dickerson, announced as this year's first two headliners.

Here’s when they are set to perform:



Gin Blossoms is set to perform on Friday, October 2, at 7 p.m.

Russell Dickerson will hit the stage on Saturday, October 17, at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales information to know:



According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Fair Fandom pre-sale begins on June 4 at 10 a.m. MST.

The fair encourages guests to join the free Fair Fandom for early access to ticket deals, insider information on lineups and attractions, new food offerings, and exclusive offers.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. MST via the official website at azstatefair.com/concerts.

Every concert ticket includes fair admission! The Arizona State Fair runs this year from October 1 to November 1, 2026, and is open Thursdays through Sundays.

“A State of Wonder"

State Fair officials shared on their official website that this year's theme for the annual event is “A State of Wonder,” as they aim to highlight “the unforgettable wonder that lives in every corner” of the fair and state.

