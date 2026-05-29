Let’s Toast, known for its Korean sandwiches at Uptown Farmers Market, opens its first shop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A husband-and-wife duo known for their Korean BBQ breakfast sandwiches at Uptown Farmers Market has opened their first brick-and-mortar in Phoenix!

Supported by market customers, the Valley couple's picturesque sandwiches, made with homemade buttered toast milk bread, gained online popularity, sharing the cultural experience of Korean street food.

The new permanent location of Let's Toast can be found near Camelback Rd and Central Ave in Phoenix

Watch ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez talk with Sumin Kim and Sean Atkinson, owners of Let’s Toast, about their journey to opening their first brick-and-mortar in Phoenix.

Husband-wife duo brings Korean BBQ sandwiches to the Uptown Plaza in Phoenix

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