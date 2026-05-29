Things to do: Garden Bros Circus, Brick Convention, Nebula Nights, The Cher Show, Drew Lynch and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 29-31.

Friday, May 29

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus: Fun Factory Tour

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tanger Outlets Phoenix in Glendale

Cost: $50 adult general admission, $30 for ages 3-13

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus delivers non-stop action with 60+ world-class performers, a 5-ring layout for unbeatable views, concert-style lights and sound, and a smooth, fast-moving show built for all ages. It’s a modern, climate-controlled Big Top experience with real talent and zero filler — just pure entertainment.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Straight from its smash Off Broadway engagement, you’ve never seen a Dracula this funny! A fast-paced adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic, this laugh-out-loud reimagining blends horror, farce, and pop culture references into a whirlwind of theatrical humor. With clever wit, madcap quick-changes, and theatrical antics, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” is guaranteed to induce blood-curdling screams … of laughter! Perfect for audiences of all blood types.

Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar

When: Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $59

A daring fusion of two powerful and poignant masterpieces, the work combines Stravinsky’s Petrouchka with Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN. As the puppets of Stravinsky’s ballet are made human and begin to experience emotions, we encounter the corresponding songs of Kendrick’s album: ‘LOVE.’, ‘FEAR.’, ‘XXX.’, ‘FEEL.’, ‘LOYALTY.’, ‘HUMBLE.’ and more.

Ballet in Bloom: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $76

By popular demand, An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden is back and better than ever before! Surrounded by the magnificent desert landscape with the setting sun as its backdrop, this audience favorite now features two ballet experiences as a double-feature event. This stunning display of artistry won’t be one to miss!

Ballet Arizona / Desert Botanical Garden

The Cher Show: A New Musical

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start around $75

The iconic superstar's extraordinary life unfolds in this dazzling musical celebrating six decades of reinvention, resilience, and unforgettable hits.

Timeless Vision Media/Timeless Vision Media

Science With A Twist: Nebula Nights

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: $45 admission

Whether it's a date night or a night out with friends, join us for Science With a TWIST! This 21 and older after-hours experience provides time to explore, play and enjoy entertainment designed specifically for grownups. Sip cocktails, watch live demonstrations, take part in hands-on activities and explore all four levels of the Science Center.

Arizona Science Center

Drew Lynch

When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Standup Live

Cost: Tickets start around $37

Comedian Drew Lynch is bringing his stand-up tour to Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix this weekend, delivering the sharp, self-deprecating humor that helped make him a fan favorite on “America’s Got Talent.”

Ben Hider/Ben Hider/Invision/AP Drew Lynch attends the "America's Got Talent" finale post-show red carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

Saturday, May 30

Brick Convention

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: $18 admission

The Brick Convention LEGO Fan Expo is coming to the Mesa Convention Center on May 30-31, bringing interactive build zones, professional LEGO artists, rare sets, vendors, and hands-on activities for fans of all ages. The family-friendly event will also feature massive LEGO displays, special guests and themed creations.

Brick Convention

Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: $25 admission

The Arizona Rattlers take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers in an Indoor Football League showdown Saturday, May 30 at 5 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena.

International Night: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: $18 general admission bleacher

Phoenix Rising’s match against Sacramento Republic FC will showcase the international diversity of the club’s players and supporters. Come hungry, as there will be unique, global food offerings throughout the concourse that won’t be available the rest of the season. Looking for something to wear for future Rising and World Cup watch parties? Those who arrive early for International Night can pick up a limited-edition shirt/jersey (“shirsey”) at the gate.

“Meet You In Spring” Asian Show

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $40

A world‑class lineup of international performers takes the stage in a showcase built for fans of powerful vocals, iconic love songs, and high‑caliber live production. “Hẹn Với Mùa Xuân,” translated as “Meet You in Spring,” brings an exceptional collection of talent.

Sunday, May 31

Ever After: The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Inspired by the beloved film starring Drew Barrymore, “Ever After” is a bold new musical filled with adventure, romance, and a heroine who, against all odds, forges her own future.