Valley students get to experience life as a veterinarian

PEORIA, AZ — For the past four years, Vistancia Animal Hospital in Peoria has held a competition where Valley students submit an essay about why they want to work in the field, and the top writers get a chance to come to the clinic, shadow the pros, and see if they have what it takes.

ABC15 first covered the story in April, and this week, we returned to the clinic to follow up as 30 students from across the area went for the experience of a lifetime!

Vistancia Animal Hospital says they got more responses than ever this year.

"It's been excellent," says Astin Deem, the practice manager who told us about the contest.

Throughout the day, students were able to check out a variety of different services that veterinarians, techs, and support staff offer our furry friends.

"Everything from dentistry, radiology, and ultrasound," explains Deem.

"I've been wanting to be a vet since I was four or five," explains Audrina Fisher-Gelinas, who's 10 years old.

"It makes me want to do it because now I know more about it."

On Tuesday, the clinic shut down for the morning so that students could work side by side with the pros (on prop animals) to get a taste of what it's really like to work in a real-life vet clinic.

"It's more than just puppies and kittens," explains Dr. Jason Long, Vistancia Animal Hospital's medical director. "It's a lot of hands-on, and relying on each other, and a lot goes into it, but it's also very rewarding, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

For parents like Kent Netz, who brought his 12-year-old daughter Lennon from Gold Canyon, it's been amazing to see her chase her dreams.

"She's wanted to be a vet for the last two years," says Netz. "She talks about this all the time!"

Each writer received a certificate for participating and writing their essay. An outside group judged the essays, and the top three essay writers also won cash prizes - including 17-year-old Makayla Castelo, who won first place!

"I always knew I wanted to be a vet because I always felt more connected with animals," explains Castelo.

She told ABC15 she grew up overcoming a learning disability, says she is proud of herself, and won't let any obstacle stand in her way when it comes to achieving her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

"I am proud of how much I have grown!"

For more information about the contest (which Vistancia Animal Hospital is hoping to offer again next year), click here.