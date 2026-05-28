Kyrene teacher brings history to life with new technology 

TEMPE, AZ — With the school year wrapping up for K-7 students in the Kyrene School District, ABC15 wanted to follow up with one Kyrene Middle School teacher who has made it his mission to create a class that no one wants to miss!

Andrew Shapiro has taught social studies for 17 years at KMS and has found a unique way to blend the current with the past, creating a magical - and effective - experience for his students.

We first introduced you to Mr. Shapiro in August and followed up recently as his students were learning about Ancient China with the help of Minecraft!

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It might seem like an odd pairing, but Mr. Shapiro's sixth graders wouldn't have it any other way!

"It's really cool. It's very interesting," says student Claire Williams. "It's really different from what I did at my other school."

"It helps me visualize how they must have lived life, and it's really fun," adds student James Huffaker.

"It's taking something that is old and making it exciting and engaging and making it real for them," explained Mr. Shapiro. "We spent two weeks, and now it's time to live that life a little bit and to build it from the ground up."

And that's exactly what his students were doing when we stopped by: building realistic homes like they would have done in Ancient China.

For Mr. Shapiro, who once performed in a rock band and had the long hair to prove it, creating a "must-see" class is just like putting on a performance.

"I'm on stage every day," Mr. Shapiro told us back in August.

And his performance comes straight from his heart.

"They care about their work, and they are learning the entire time, whether they know it or not."

Mr. Shapiro and Nick likened it to adding veggies to a smoothie; you're drinking something healthy, but you don't realize it because the veggies are overpowered by the taste of the rest of the smoothie.

It's definitely a winning recipe for his students, who gladly would go up for seconds!

"I would take his class again if I could," says Claire.

"It's really fun and interesting and makes his class exciting," says James.

Both students say that if the tables were turned, they would give Mr. Shapiro an A+ this year.

Mr. Shapiro also told us that after 17 years, he'll be leaving the classroom next year, but he'll still be part of the Kyrene Middle School family!

Starting in the 2026-2027 school year, Mr. Shapiro will transition into a new role at the school: Academic and Behavior Specialist Dean for the 6th Grade.

"I'm part coach, part problem-solver, and part air traffic controller," says Mr. Shapiro, who will still get to work with students, teachers, and parents in his new role to make sure kids are supported.

"At its heart, my job is helping kids understand that a mistake is not the end of the story; it's just the part where we teach them how to write the next chapter better."

We certainly wish Mr. Shapiro all the best in his new role and know that he will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Kyrene Middle School community!