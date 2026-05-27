Delivering Dreams Arizona needs volunteers at Phoenix thrift boutique

PHOENIX — Advocating for kids in our community - and scoring bargains at the same time! Sounds like a terrific combo, right?

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti followed up with the nonprofit Delivering Dreams Arizona and its thrift boutique located off 7th Street near Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.

Last year, Delivering Dreams expanded its existing boutique and is busier than ever with so many people searching for deals and discounts right now.

It also means they need more help.

The group told ABC15 that during the summer, they typically need more volunteers because some of their existing volunteers leave town.

Volunteers are needed to work at the register, handle donations, organize the store, and perform a number of other tasks.

Delivering Dreams Arizona is responsible for a lot of life-changing endeavors across the Valley, like the Delivering Dreams Bus Program, which provides thousands of K-8 students at more than 140 low-income schools with new clothes, new shoes, and a new sense of hope.

"It's been amazing," says Shannon Cancino-Schrader, who's the Thrift Boutique manager. "One hundred percent of our profits go back to those kids. Giving them a pair of shoes when we know they don't have shoes, or maybe they have shoes with holes in them. Giving them that clothing so they can just be kids and focus on school and making friends, it means the world."

Shannon says volunteers are needed Mondays to Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you're interested in volunteering, donating, or learning more about Delivering Dreams Arizona, click here.