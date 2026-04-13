Delivering Dreams of Arizona says Thrift Boutique is thriving 

PHOENIX — Nearly a year after it opened, ABC15 wanted to follow up with the nonprofit Delivering Dreams of Arizona to check back in and see how their new thrift boutique was doing.

ABC15 was there last summer when Delivering Dreams expanded its thrift operation near 7th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Given the state of inflation, the overall economy, and gas prices, more and more people seem to be heading to thrift stores to save money, and Delivering Dreams says it's keeping them very busy - in a good way.

Delivering Dreams is an organization that provides assistance to children experiencing poverty across the Valley in a variety of ways, most notably with their Delivering Dreams Bus, which services more than 140 Valley K-8 schools, handing out new clothes, new shoes, and a new sense of hope to thousands and thousands of students every single year.

The group also hands out layette bags for newborn babies who are born into poverty. The bags include everything from wipes and diapers to baby clothes and baby blankets - anything that a little bundle of joy could need, just starting out in the world.

The Delivering Dreams Thrift Boutique helps raise much-needed funds for all their charitable endeavors.

"We get everything in here!" explains Shannon Cancino-Schrader, with Delivering Dreams. "We are very lucky with our donations. We get very high-end things in here. We're kind of known for being a boutique. And we do take the time to clean things, and we steam the clothing, everything. It's amazing what we get in here!"

Customers like Robyn Trost also enjoy it. Robyn says she comes at least once a week!

"I never know what I'm going to find!" says Robyn.

Each day, there is a different sale that the store runs. On Wednesdays, there is a military and senior discount.

To learn more about Delivering Dreams of Arizona, click here.