‘The nightmares never stopped’: Arizona veteran opens up about PTSD and loss

The nightmares started after Vietnam.

For decades, Navy veteran Frank White carried memories from the Fall of Saigon that he could never escape. Then, after a career as a police officer exposed him to even more trauma, he faced another heartbreaking loss when his veteran son died by suicide.

Now, during PTSD Awareness Month, White shares the story he's never stopped living — and the message he wants every veteran struggling in silence to hear.

Watch the full story from ABC15's Craig McKee in the video player above.