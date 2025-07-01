Delivering Dreams Arizona opens new thrift boutique in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Delivering Dreams Arizona is opening doors for communities who could use it, in more ways than one.

On Monday, ABC15 was at the grand opening of its new thrift boutique, located near 7th Street and Glendale Avenue in central Phoenix.

Delivering Dreams Arizona, formerly known as The Assistance League of Phoenix, has been serving the Valley since 1960.

One of its major endeavors is the Delivering Dreams Arizona Bus, which provides clothing, shoes, and supplies to students in need from more than 140 K-8 underserved schools.

By expanding and adding another thrift boutique, Delivering Dreams Arizona CEO Aimee Runyon hopes her organization will be able to reach even more people.

"Our thrift boutique last year brought in almost $700,000 just with the one building," explained Runyon. "We have seen, regardless of COVID or the economy, our sales have continued to increase. I think people are donating more and buying more thrift. Even my own son likes to shop at thrift stores! The kids love it! They love being able to reuse things. It's been a great phenomenon and we are taking advantage of it."

To learn more about Delivering Dreams Arizona, to volunteer or donate, click here.