Smart shoppers find summer deals and discounts close to home in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — High gas prices and soaring airfares are expected to take a toll on summer travel, with more Americans taking shorter and lower-cost trips, according to a recent U.S. Travel Association report.

Laura McMurchie of Experience Scottsdale says the Valley's sizzling summer temperatures are actually an opportunity for savvy locals.

"It's a great opportunity to vacation in your own backyard. You can stay at a five-star property for three-star prices this time of year. You can stay for about 60% off what we pay during peak season," McMurchie said.

Resorts offer the deals because occupancy dips during the summer months.

"We always say when the temperatures go up, the rates go down," McMurchie said.

That typically also applies to golf and spa rates.

"If you're hanging out at the pool or, you know, enjoying the misters or going to the spa, it's very doable. And I always say, nobody does summer better than Scottsdale," McMurchie adds.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has rates as low as $238 a night. The area also has several golf courses. Tourism officials suggest checking summer-in-scottsdale.com for discounts and deals.

See more staycation and summer deals here.