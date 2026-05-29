June discounts, staycation and Father's Day deals, and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in June.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Celebrate 602 Day on June 2 with a variety of local deals around the Valley! See a full list and map of retailers and businesses participating here.

on June 2 with a variety of local deals around the Valley! See a full list and map of retailers and businesses participating here. Cinnaholic Queen Creek is celebrating its second anniversary on June 3. Cinnaholic Queen Creek is inviting its community of supporters to celebrate on Wednesday with $3 Old Skool Rolls and $5 Signature Rolls!

Queen Creek is celebrating its second anniversary on June 3. Cinnaholic Queen Creek is inviting its community of supporters to celebrate on Wednesday with $3 Old Skool Rolls and $5 Signature Rolls! Sweet Republic is turning 18, and they are celebrating by giving away free ice cream scoops from 7–10 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at all of its scoop shops in Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale.

is turning 18, and they are celebrating by giving away free ice cream scoops from 7–10 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at all of its scoop shops in Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale. 32 Shea : From 6 a.m. to noon on Father’s Day, get biscuits and gravy for just $7 (normally $10). As a thank-you, dads can also enjoy a free drip coffee from the coffee bar simply for stopping by, any time of the day.

: From 6 a.m. to noon on Father’s Day, get biscuits and gravy for just $7 (normally $10). As a thank-you, dads can also enjoy a free drip coffee from the coffee bar simply for stopping by, any time of the day. For Father’s Day, Lakeside Bar & Grill in Peoria is featuring a $13 “Beef & Brew” combo, which includes the signature Lakeside burger and a pint of beer. The family-friendly sports bar is also offering $1 wings (minimum of six) and happy hour pricing available all day on Father’s Day.

in Peoria is featuring a $13 “Beef & Brew” combo, which includes the signature Lakeside burger and a pint of beer. The family-friendly sports bar is also offering $1 wings (minimum of six) and happy hour pricing available all day on Father’s Day. 'Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is now offering Kids Eat Free every Wednesday, where kids 12 and under receive one free kids crêpe with the purchase of one adult entrée (dine-in only, all day).

is now offering Kids Eat Free every Wednesday, where kids 12 and under receive one free kids crêpe with the purchase of one adult entrée (dine-in only, all day). Over Easy has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs.

has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs. Streets of New York: Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special.

Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more.

: Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every first Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every first Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Every Tuesday, buy two tacos, get one free plus a free side of rice and beans.

: Every Tuesday, buy two tacos, get one free plus a free side of rice and beans. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill : Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations. Soul Fire Tacos : Guests can enjoy Street Taco Thursdays, featuring $3 street tacos all day long, available for dine‑in and delivery. The fan‑favorite Short Rib Birria Street Taco will also be offered at a special price of $4. They also have a variety of other daily specials like Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays and Soul Roll-Changa Saturdays.

: Guests can enjoy Street Taco Thursdays, featuring $3 street tacos all day long, available for dine‑in and delivery. The fan‑favorite Short Rib Birria Street Taco will also be offered at a special price of $4. They also have a variety of other daily specials like Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays and Soul Roll-Changa Saturdays. Peter Piper Pizza : The Summer Fun Pass is back through August 2, offering two months of unlimited visits for up to four family members with free game play every visit, discounts on food and drinks, and expanded savings that now include active play. Fun Pass for $29.99: 40 free daily game points, plus 20% off active play and select food and drinks Big Fun Pass for $45.99: 110 free daily game points, plus 30% off active play and select food and drinks Mega Fun Pass for $99.99: 250 free daily game points, plus 50% off active play and select food and drinks



Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors

SeaWorld San Diego is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited time, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher.

is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited time, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher. Whataburger : On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials.

: On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials. Whataburger : Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only.

: Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only. Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes' "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

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Things to do



Phoenix Zoo's $20 Tuesdays : Guests can enjoy Zoo admission for just $20 on the second Tuesday of each month throughout the summer (June 9, July 14 and August 11), complete with exciting foam parties, splash zones and cool experiences for the whole family. Click here to get tickets and learn more.

: Guests can enjoy Zoo admission for just $20 on the second Tuesday of each month throughout the summer (June 9, July 14 and August 11), complete with exciting foam parties, splash zones and cool experiences for the whole family. Click here to get tickets and learn more. Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas is offering a Summer Splash offer with exclusive discounted rates (dropping average rates from $339 down to $169) plus a special poolside amenity. Use code “Splash” when booking!

is offering a Summer Splash offer with exclusive discounted rates (dropping average rates from $339 down to $169) plus a special poolside amenity. Use code “Splash” when booking! In honor of the 602 Day, Rainbow Ryders is offering a one-day-only special! At a discounted price of just $160.20 per person, guests can check off this bucket-list adventure while soaring over the breathtaking Sonoran Desert. Valid for sunrise flights only on June 2, 2026, in Phoenix. Just use promo code “PHX602” at checkout.

is offering a one-day-only special! At a discounted price of just $160.20 per person, guests can check off this bucket-list adventure while soaring over the breathtaking Sonoran Desert. Valid for sunrise flights only on June 2, 2026, in Phoenix. Just use promo code “PHX602” at checkout. Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is offering Sonoran Summer and Arizona Residents Rates this summer:

Sonoran Summer

-Valid for stays June 12 – September 13

-Enjoy 15% off stays of three nights or more

-Waived resort fee

-Complimentary self-parking

-Designed to encourage extended stays filled with outdoor exploration, creative experiences and spa indulgence Arizona Residents Rate

-Valid for stays June 12 – September 13

-Rates starting at $199 per night

-Exclusive offer for Arizona residents

-Waived resort fee

-Complimentary self-parking

-Ideal for a close-to-home summer staycation with access to dining, spa and pool experiences

is offering Sonoran Summer and Arizona Residents Rates this summer:

The Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center : Everyone - all faiths, ages, and abilities - can get a FREE, 1-week pass to try out the many different types of fitness classes and activities offered. Learn more here.

: Everyone - all faiths, ages, and abilities - can get a FREE, 1-week pass to try out the many different types of fitness classes and activities offered. Learn more here. Dine at Revel Surf Bar & Grill, and your meal comes with complimentary beach access.

and your meal comes with complimentary beach access. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday. Rainbow Ryders is celebrating dads with a special limited-time gift certificate offer of just $175 per person to enjoy a breathtaking hot air balloon ride. This bucket list experience is available to purchase from June 10 through June 25, redeemable starting June 26. Valid for sunrise flights only, special terms apply.



Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

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