Deals, freebies, events and more to celebrate '602 Day' on June 2

PHOENIX — The annual "602 Day" is around the corner, and places around the Valley plan to commemorate our iconic area code!

Tuesday is June 2 (6/02), and businesses, government departments, and more want to celebrate with the community.

There will be several events, including a community open house at the Historic Fire Station 8.

The popular Arizona brand, State Forty Eight, is also offering 602 Day shirts.

Here are some of the fun ways to celebrate our home and save a little cash at the same time, according to the official 602 Day website:

3A Automotive Service: For the week of June 2nd ~ $60.02 FULL Synthetic Oil Change! Up to 7 quarts. Most Vehicles. Includes 65-point inspection & digital report.

For the week of June 2nd ~ $60.02 FULL Synthetic Oil Change! Up to 7 quarts. Most Vehicles. Includes 65-point inspection & digital report. AZ Lemonade Stand : Two 16-ounce bottles of AZ lemonade and a unique vinyl sticker for $6.02. Order for pick-up.

: Two 16-ounce bottles of AZ lemonade and a unique vinyl sticker for $6.02. Order for pick-up. Ace Self Storage : First month for $6.02 to help out Phoenix residents.

: First month for $6.02 to help out Phoenix residents. Little D's Mobile Detailing LLC : $6.02 exterior washes and $60.2 full basic details

: $6.02 exterior washes and $60.2 full basic details Orangetheory Fitness (Moon Valley): Free OTF workout + same-day signup saves $120/yr, includes FREE OTbeat monitor w/6-month contract + 10-pack raffle entry!

(Moon Valley): Free OTF workout + same-day signup saves $120/yr, includes FREE OTbeat monitor w/6-month contract + 10-pack raffle entry! Pei Wei Asian Kitchen (Chander location): Buy one entree, get one for $6.02 on June 2. Discount applies to the lower-priced entree. Cannot be combined with other offers. Use code 602DAY.

(Chander location): Buy one entree, get one for $6.02 on June 2. Discount applies to the lower-priced entree. Cannot be combined with other offers. Use code 602DAY. Patricia’s Pizza: 2 Sicilian pizza slices for $6.02 on June 2.

2 Sicilian pizza slices for $6.02 on June 2. Arizona Rattlers Indoor Football : $6.02 tickets for any of the select games. Games are 6/14 at 4:30 p.m., 6/27 at 6 p.m., and July 11 at 6 p.m. Limited Quantities.

: $6.02 tickets for any of the select games. Games are 6/14 at 4:30 p.m., 6/27 at 6 p.m., and July 11 at 6 p.m. Limited Quantities. Phoenix-area Salad and Go locations can enjoy any salad or wrap for just $6 by ordering online using promo code "602LOVE. "Additionally, through June 30, Salad and Go is offering a Happy Hour daily from 3 p.m. to close, featuring 50% off all drinks. The offer is valid through online orders only, using code "happyhour."

locations can enjoy any salad or wrap for just $6 by ordering online using promo code "602LOVE. "Additionally, through June 30, Salad and Go is offering a Happy Hour daily from 3 p.m. to close, featuring 50% off all drinks. The offer is valid through online orders only, using code "happyhour." All Whataburger locations in the 602 area code will be offering a $6.02 #1 meal. This offer is available in the app, dine-in, and drive-thru.

locations in the 602 area code will be offering a $6.02 #1 meal. This offer is available in the app, dine-in, and drive-thru. Visit any Phoenix Public Library location and ask staff for the special “How Do You 602?” secret code to earn 25 bonus points toward this year’s Summer Reading Game. While you’re there, pick up a 602 Day sticker and create your own custom 602 Day bookmark while supplies last.

and ask staff for the special “How Do You 602?” secret code to earn 25 bonus points toward this year’s Summer Reading Game. While you’re there, pick up a 602 Day sticker and create your own custom 602 Day bookmark while supplies last. The Arizona Science Center is lowering general admission for both adults and children to $6.02. Make sure to use the promo code 602DAY in-person only!

is lowering general admission for both adults and children to $6.02. Make sure to use the promo code 602DAY in-person only! Rainbow Ryders is offering a one-day-only special. At a discounted price of just $160.20 per person, guests can check off this bucket-list adventure while soaring over the breathtaking Sonoran Desert. Valid for sunrise flights only on June 2, 2026, in Phoenix. Just use promo code “PHX602” at checkout.

The City of Phoenix says you can share your Valley pride on social media by posting with the hashtags #HowDoYou602 and #602Day.

See the full list and map of deals and events here.