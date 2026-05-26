Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Parker McCollum, and others to perform at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hondo Rodeo Fest is saddling up again at Chase Field!

The three-day event will take place from November 13-15, 2026, in downtown Phoenix.

Event goers can purchase tickets for both the rodeo and the concert for each night; there are also three-day packages available. According to the event's official website, each ticket grants access to two live performances by top artists in the music industry. Here’s the lineup:

Friday, November 13: Tim McGraw at 8:30 p.m. and Miranda Lambert at 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 14: Blake Shelton at 8:30 p.m. and Turnpike Troubadours at 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 15: Parker McCollum at 8:30 p.m. and Lynyrd Skynyrd at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the three-day event go on sale soon, with a presale beginning on Friday, May 29, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

The rodeo itself will be a highlight, with action-packed events like bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and plenty of other competitions.

Don't have tickets? You can attend the Hondo Street Fest daily from noon to 6 pm for food, shopping, live music, and more!

The video below highlights what the fest offers and provides a behind-the-scenes look at the effort behind this major event that attracts thousands.