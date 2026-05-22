Phoenix Art Museum to offer nostalgic new exhibit highlighting vintage automotive posters and fashion

PHOENIX — ‘Modern Treads: The Discount Tire Poster Collection’ will debut at the Phoenix Art Museum this June and will display more than a dozen oversized posters from Discount Tire’s collection, dating from 1900 to 1930.

“Discount Tire is a company that has its headquarters here in Scottsdale, [and] this collection was started by its founder, Bruce Halle, in the 1980s. He purchased his first vintage tire poster, and […] up until pretty recently, he's collected over 500 of these posters. We are very lucky to be able to have a few to show to our audiences at the museum,” shared Rachel Zebro, associate curator of collections at Phoenix Art Museum, with ABC15.

The exhibit is said to highlight developments in the automobile and tire industries at the turn of the 20th century, offering a nostalgic look back.

Bordio, Goodyear, c. 1930. Color lithograph on paper. Collection of Discount Tire Bordio, Goodyear, c. 1930. Color lithograph on paper. Collection of Discount Tire

If you’re asking yourself how these posters “drive” their way into the art world, and whether they’re worth the ride, here’s what Zebro had to say.

“Posters and kind of prints in general are often overlooked in art history, and they are absolutely phenomenal works of art, and we're really excited to be able to talk a little bit about the history of them,” said Zebro, who cited the invention of color lithography by Jules Chéret in Paris as an example.

Some of Chéret’s work is part of the museum’s collection; he was one of the first lithographers to apply color directly onto the stone, which is why we see such vivid colors and bold lines in the exhibit’s posters.

This exhibition arrives at a fitting moment at the museum, as Arizona is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

“We wanted to take part in the celebration and do something that celebrated the automobile industry,” said Zebro.

The collection was co-curated by the curator of the Discount Tire Collection, Susan Driver.

Guests will also see examples from Goodrich, Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli, and Dunlop, which will help illustrate the connection between art, commerce, and industry, according to the museum's representative.

Julis Gipkiens, Continental Pneumatik Julis Gipkiens, Continental Pneumatik

Enhancing the exhibit’s experience is the collaboration between fashion and the posters.

“We have a special treat as part of the exhibition. We collaborated with our fashion design department, and they were able to pull together from their collection two remarkable ensembles from the time period that show and illustrate how people would have dressed at the time in order to protect themselves in the car,” said Zebro.

The ensembles are said to add a special touch to the exhibit as early automobiles lacked modern protective features, so drivers had to dress head-to-toe in protective clothing. They wore things like long dusters, goggles, hats, and gloves to shield themselves from dirt, weather, and road hazards.

Zebro notes that fashion and imagery from the posters reflect these historical attire choices.

Yvonne Brudo, Pneus Gallus (Gallus Tires) Yvonne Brudo, Pneus Gallus (Gallus Tires)

IF YOU GO

The Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N Central Ave.

Modern Treads: The Discount Tire Poster Collection opens on June 13 and is on display until January 3, 2027, in the Lower-Level Katz Wing at the museum.

