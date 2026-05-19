Memorial Day 2026 ceremonies and observances across the Valley to remember fallen service members

PHOENIX — Communities across the Valley will host Memorial Day events on Monday, May 25, in remembrance of those who died in military service.

Cities and cemeteries across the Valley, including the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, are planning ceremonies to commemorate fallen servicemembers.

Here's a list of places where you can go to pay respect:

MEMORIAL DAY AT USS ARIZONA MEMORIAL GARDENS AT SALT RIVER

The program starts at 8:30 a.m. and will include guest speakers and the laying of the wreath. The first 100 guests are said to receive poppy seeds. The Boathouse Relic room will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 7455 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale



NATIONAL MEMORIAL CEMETERY OF ARIZONA | Phoenix

On May 23 at 7:30 a.m., the public is welcome to help honor the fallen military and Veterans with flag placements at the cemetery.

You can pay your respects here on Memorial Day from sunrise to sunset.

Address: 2929 East Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix.

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY | Litchfield Park

The City of Litchfield Park will hold a 30-minute Memorial Day ceremony at the WWII Memorial at Litchfield Elementary School. Mayor Schoaf will lead the ceremony. There will be a floral tribute, the playing of "Taps," a prayer, and a moment of silence.

When: May 25 at 7 a.m.

Address: 255 W Wigwam Blvd in Litchfield Park



MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY | Avondale

The ceremony will have memorial exhibits, a musical tribute, and a flag ceremony. More information can be found here.

When: Monday, May 25, program starts at 8:30 a.m.

Address: Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater [11465 W. Civic Center Drive].

THE HEARD MUSEUM | Phoenix

The Heard Museum is honoring American Armed Forces service members and their families during a Memorial Day ceremony with music, family activities, and more. According to the museum, Kenneth Cozad Sr. will pay tribute with drum songs for all fallen Veterans.

When: May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Flag Raising Ceremony 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Film Screening 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Community Activities & Resources 12 – 2 p.m. | Storytelling & Open Mic Session Full schedule details can be found here.

Address: 2301 N Central Ave. in Phoenix

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE | Gilbert

Hosted by the HD SOUTH, the Town of Gilbert, the Veterans’ Advisory Board, and the American Legion Post 39, the Memorial Day ceremony will take place on May 25. According to the event’s website, “the event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the POW/MIA table, and remarks from local Gilbert dignitaries, Councilmember Monte Lyons.”

More information can be found here.

When: Program starts at 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.

HD SOUTH will be open for free following the ceremony from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Address: Town Hall [50 E. Civic Center Drive] in Gilbert

MISSING MAN FORMATION FLYOVERS | Multiple locations