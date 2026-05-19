Better Piggies Rescue needs summer volunteers

If you are brainstorming ways to keep the kids occupied this summer, there's a Valley non-profit organization that could use volunteers of all ages!

The Better Piggies Rescue, located near the Carefree Highway and 24th Street, is home to more than 200 rescue pigs - some were abandoned pets, while others were in abusive situations. The goal of the rescue is to make sure the pigs have a happy and safe place to live.

Recently, Better Piggies hosted a "Pig Yoga" event, where ABC15's Nick Ciletti met founder Danielle Betterman, who explained there is a tremendous need for summer volunteers.

"We want people to see pigs in a different light," explains Danielle. "These babies are just as sweet and kind as dogs and cats, and we want more people to bond with pigs. We want them to cuddle a pig, and once you cuddle a pig, you'll never go back!"

If you're interested in volunteering at all this summer, Better Piggies is hosting its final volunteer orientation on Saturday, May 23, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.

If you'd like another way to help, you can always donate or contribute to the piggies' Amazon Wish List. Click here for that.