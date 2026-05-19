Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Better Piggies Rescue needs summer volunteers

Nick Ciletti (4).png
KNXV
Nick Ciletti (4).png
Posted

If you are brainstorming ways to keep the kids occupied this summer, there's a Valley non-profit organization that could use volunteers of all ages!

The Better Piggies Rescue, located near the Carefree Highway and 24th Street, is home to more than 200 rescue pigs - some were abandoned pets, while others were in abusive situations. The goal of the rescue is to make sure the pigs have a happy and safe place to live.

Recently, Better Piggies hosted a "Pig Yoga" event, where ABC15's Nick Ciletti met founder Danielle Betterman, who explained there is a tremendous need for summer volunteers.

"We want people to see pigs in a different light," explains Danielle. "These babies are just as sweet and kind as dogs and cats, and we want more people to bond with pigs. We want them to cuddle a pig, and once you cuddle a pig, you'll never go back!"

If you're interested in volunteering at all this summer, Better Piggies is hosting its final volunteer orientation on Saturday, May 23, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.

If you'd like another way to help, you can always donate or contribute to the piggies' Amazon Wish List. Click here for that.

Null

Report a typo

We're here to listen