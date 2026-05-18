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Phoenix restaurant ranks No.1 in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 BBQ restaurants in the US’ list

Several other Valley businesses also made the list
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PHOENIX — Arizona's barbecue scene shines! Six Valley restaurants were featured in Yelp's Top 100 BBQ restaurants in the U.S.

According to Yelp, the list was curated by Yelp Elites by identifying barbecue businesses and ranking them based on ratings and review volume. All businesses were confirmed to be open as of April 29, 2026, and have passing health scores where available.

At number one in the country is ‘Little Miss BBQ-University!’

Little Miss BBQ takes pride in serving Central Texas-style barbecue. Signature dishes include their fatty brisket, pulled pork, and pork ribs. The restaurant is located at 4301 E University Dr. in Phoenix and is open Tuesday through Saturday. They also have a location near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Several other Arizona businesses also made the list. Here's who they are and their rankings.

  • #8: Caldwell County BBQ [18324 E Nunneley Rd] in Gilbert.
  • #36: Eric’s Family Barbecue [12345 W Indian School Rd] in Avondale.
  • #61: Smoking Tiger Korean BBQ [1919 S Gilbert Rd] in Mesa.
  • #83: Hapa Food [ 5235 E Southern Ave Ste 107] in Mesa.
  • #88: Bobby Q – Biltmore [3154 E Camelback Rd] in Phoenix.
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