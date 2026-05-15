PHOENIX — Arizona Science Center’s newest exhibit transforms 39 miles of tape into tunnels, caves, and slides, turning the science of caves into a full-body adventure!

Watch Alix Bierson, from the Arizona Science Center, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of 'CaveScape.'

Inside ‘CaveScape’: miles of tape turned into tunnels and slides at Arizona Science Center

Other new experience at the AZ Science Center

The Arizona Science Center is bringing the beats and views of Puerto Rico to the Dorrance DOME with its newest experience, ‘Art 360: A Bad Bunny Visual Album!’

The experience includes a pre-show walk-in, followed by a 30-minute program featuring original immersive visuals and 360-degree cinematography set to Bad Bunny’s music, according to the Arizona Science Center’s website.

The experience titled ‘A Bad Bunny Visual Album: A Love Letter to Puerto Rico’ also begins on May 16 and continues through late June, with tickets available for $25 each and $20 for members.