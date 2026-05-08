Arizona Science Center's new experience features Bad Bunny's music and visuals of Puerto Rico

PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center is bringing the beats and views of Puerto Rico to the Dorrance DOME with its newest experience, ‘Art 360: A Bad Bunny Visual Album!’

Arizona Science Center Inside ‘A Bad Bunny Visual Album: A Love Letter to Puerto Rico’ at the Arizona Science Center.

The experience includes a pre-show walk-in, followed by a 30-minute program featuring original immersive visuals and 360-degree cinematography set to Bad Bunny’s music, according to the Arizona Science Center’s website.

Arizona Science Center According to the Arizona Science Center, visitors can immerse themselves in the rhythm of reggaeton as Bad Bunny's music is showcased through this visual experience.

The experience titled ‘A Bad Bunny Visual Album: A Love Letter to Puerto Rico’ begins on May 16 and continues through late June, with tickets available for $25 each and $20 for members.

If you go

The Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E Washington St in downtown Phoenix.

Details on the Dorrance DOME

This reimagined attraction at the Arizona Science Center is a 60-foot immersive space featuring 360-degree visuals and sound.

The Dorrance DOME opened to the public in October 2025.

“We're the second planetarium in the world to bring the Cosm Technology into our location here. So, it is something groundbreaking not just for the city of Phoenix, the state of Arizona, but actually for our country and for the world,” said Tammy Stewart of the Arizona Science Center in an interview with ABC15 ahead of the dome’s opening.

Watch ABC15 Nicole Gutierrez takes inside the immersive experience.