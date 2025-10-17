Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience with 360-degree visuals

The Dorrance DOME opens to the public on October 17
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 3) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. From pumpkin patches to food festivals—it's a month packed with fun! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- October 2025 (Part 3)
Things To Do monthly special- October 2025 (Part 1)
Things To Do monthly special- October 2025 (Part 2)
PHOENIX — A new universe awaits at the Arizona Science Center with the reimagined ‘Dorrance DOME,’ a 60-foot immersive space featuring 360-degree visuals and sound!

Dorrance DOME | Arizona Science Center
Dorrance DOME | Arizona Science Center

“I am so excited to share that actually, we're the second planetarium in the world to bring the Cosm Technology into our location here. So, it is something groundbreaking not just for the city of Phoenix, the state of Arizona, but actually for our country and for the world,” said Tammy Stewart, Arizona Science Center’s Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, to ABC15.

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez got a first look inside the reimagined Dorrance DOME, opening to the public on October 17.

Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience
Looking for more family fun in the Valley? Check out some of the best Things To Do in the Valley this month in the player above!

