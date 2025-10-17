Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience with 360-degree visuals

PHOENIX — A new universe awaits at the Arizona Science Center with the reimagined ‘Dorrance DOME,’ a 60-foot immersive space featuring 360-degree visuals and sound!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

“I am so excited to share that actually, we're the second planetarium in the world to bring the Cosm Technology into our location here. So, it is something groundbreaking not just for the city of Phoenix, the state of Arizona, but actually for our country and for the world,” said Tammy Stewart, Arizona Science Center’s Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, to ABC15.

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez got a first look inside the reimagined Dorrance DOME, opening to the public on October 17.

Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience

