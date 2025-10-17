WATCH: Inside 'Dick's House of Sport,' the concept’s first West Coast store, opens in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Dick's House of Sport is now open in Glendale near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez House of Sport's outdoor track and multipurpose field.

“It is the first store in Arizona [and] it’s actually also the first store on the entire West Coast. What makes House of Sport here in Glendale, Arizona, unique and different and very different from the other locations that most of our athletes would have visit is the fact that we've got amazing experiences that are one of a kind,” said Patti Coleman, executive director of the Glendale Dick's House of Sport, to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “House of Cleats is really a remarkable area. We have cleats for every sport that the athlete would need cleats for. The other thing that makes the space quite unique is that the floor is actually turf, so that the athlete, as they're trying on shoes, they can actually try and feel what their game play day might be like on the actual turf. It's a pretty special room up there,” said Coleman.

The new Dick's Sporting Goods concept features a rock-climbing wall, an outdoor field, and more.

Inside 'Dick's House of Sport,' the concept’s first West Coast store, opens in Arizona

Discover the grand opening details of Glendale's new interactive retail store here.

