WATCH: Inside 'Dick's House of Sport,' the concept’s first West Coast store, opens in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Dick's House of Sport is now open in Glendale near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue!
“It is the first store in Arizona [and] it’s actually also the first store on the entire West Coast. What makes House of Sport here in Glendale, Arizona, unique and different and very different from the other locations that most of our athletes would have visit is the fact that we've got amazing experiences that are one of a kind,” said Patti Coleman, executive director of the Glendale Dick's House of Sport, to ABC15.
The new Dick's Sporting Goods concept features a rock-climbing wall, an outdoor field, and more.
