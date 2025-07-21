Dick's House of Sport to open in Glendale this fall, showcasing rock climbing, an outdoor track, and more

GLENDALE, AZ — A new sports retail location with engaging in-store experiences to foster community connections will open soon in Glendale!

A representative for Dick's Sporting Goods confirmed to ABC15 that a Dick's House of Sport will open near the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue in Glendale!

The video in the player above features ABC15's previous coverage on Dick's House of Sport.

The grand opening weekend is set for October 17, according to the representative, and added that the “100,000+ square foot store that provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences. Inside you will find a unique place that is focused on connecting with the community – and connecting people with sport.”

The West Valley store will feature an outdoor track and turf field!

According to the representative, the Glendale location will have several indoor in-store experiences, such as:



A rock-climbing wall.

Golf hitting bays with Trackman technology and a putting green.

Multi-sport HitTrax cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer.

Dick’s House of Sport has more than a dozen stores nationwide and plans to open one in Gilbert.

The representative for the company shared that sporting goods chain “envision this store as a community hub and a partner to community organizations.”

Dick’s House of Sport locations have evolved into community hubs for events, group outings, and birthday parties.