Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Dick's House of Sport to open in Glendale this fall, showcasing rock climbing, an outdoor track, and more

The business will open near the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue in Glendale
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. is planning to debut its budding national store concept — called Dick's House of Sport — in Arizona in 2025, the company confirmed to the Phoenix Business Journal Jan. 30.
House of Sport: Dick's Sporting Goods to bring experiential concept store in Arizona
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — A new sports retail location with engaging in-store experiences to foster community connections will open soon in Glendale!

A representative for Dick's Sporting Goods confirmed to ABC15 that a Dick's House of Sport will open near the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue in Glendale!

The video in the player above features ABC15's previous coverage on Dick's House of Sport.

The grand opening weekend is set for October 17, according to the representative, and added that the “100,000+ square foot store that provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences. Inside you will find a unique place that is focused on connecting with the community – and connecting people with sport.”

The West Valley store will feature an outdoor track and turf field!

According to the representative, the Glendale location will have several indoor in-store experiences, such as:

  • A rock-climbing wall.
  • Golf hitting bays with Trackman technology and a putting green.
  • Multi-sport HitTrax cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer.

Dick’s House of Sport has more than a dozen stores nationwide and plans to open one in Gilbert.

The representative for the company shared that sporting goods chain “envision this store as a community hub and a partner to community organizations.”

Dick’s House of Sport locations have evolved into community hubs for events, group outings, and birthday parties.

More Things to Do stories:
Muno, Plex, Kammy Kam, Toodee, and Brobee of Yo Gabba Gabba!

Things To Do

Phoenix native Kammy Kam will perform with the Yo Gabba Gabba cast in the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez
poster_130f58a7b206469299358ec7abd35dcf.png

Smart Shopper

How to volunteer at some concert venues in the Valley and see a free show

Jamie Warren
Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased, with Target's opening date announced and more tenants coming soon.

Things To Do

Vineyard Towne Center announces Target's opening date

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen