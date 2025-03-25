1st Whole Foods Market and Dick’s House of Sport venue will debut in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A $145 million development project will bring the town of Gilbert its first Whole Foods Market grocery store, along with Dick’s Sporting Goods House of Sport.

Both retailers will be built within the popular SanTan Village shopping center located near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway.

Details on 1st Gilbert Whole Foods Market and Dick’s House of Sport venue

The high-end organic foods grocery store will sit at 43,000-square-feet and add to its more than 350 global locations, according to a company press release on Monday.

Dick’s House of Sport will be nearly 119,400-square-feet and offer a variety of sports related gear. The new concept store will also feature a rock-climbing area, golf simulation bays, multi-sport cages and an outdoor field for open play, clinics and sports leagues.

Read more on this story from our partners at KTAR News.