Baseball-themed 'Taroko Sports' venue announces Mesa grand opening date

MESA, AZ — Let's play ball!

Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, will open a brand-new location this month.

The Mesa location, located inside Mesa Riverview, will be the company's first in Arizona and second in the U.S.

“Our goal is to make baseball fun and accessible—not just for athletes, but for everyone,” said Gordon Hsieh, founder and CEO of TRK Corporation. “Taroko Sports is about creating a space where families, friends, and coworkers can come together to play, compete, and connect.”

Michael Anthony via Taroko Sports Taroko Sports play area.

The new entertainment venue is a “nearly 18,000-square-foot indoor complex” that will house batting cages, pitching mound, HitTrax swing suite, electronic darts, miniature bowling, arcade, and more.

Michael Anthony via Taroko Sports batting cages at Taroko Sports in Mesa.

Taroko Sports is located in Mesa Riverview, near The Home Depot and the LA Fitness, and will open to the public on Friday, July 25, at 5 p.m.

The venue features casual food and beverage options, including pizza, wings, and fries, with plans for a beer and wine bar.

Michael Anthony via Taroko Sports Taroko Sports menu items.

The venue will reportedly offer 102 seats and 12 large-screen TVs, including eight dedicated to live sports.

“The grand opening will feature a live DJ, a caricature artist, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more. Plus, the first 50 guests will receive complimentary swag bags. To celebrate the launch, all games will be 50% off throughout the entire opening weekend, July 25-27,” read the news release.

The first Arizona Taroko Sports is located at 1738 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa, and after the grand opening, it will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

ARIZONA EXPANSION

ABC15 has confirmed that another location is underway in our state.

A company representative stated that another location in Chandler is expected to open in August or September 2025.

The Taiwanese-based chain marked its U.S. expansion with its batting and entertainment center in Katy, Texas, earlier this year.