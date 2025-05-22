Baseball-themed entertainment venue, Taroko Sports, to open two Arizona locations

MESA, AZ — Entertainment space Taroko Sports, which recently opened its first U.S. location in Texas, is headed to the Grand Canyon state for its expansion!

Taroko Sports lists two Valley locations on its social media bio with the following Arizona addresses:



1738 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa.

865 N 54th St in Chandler.

Taroko Sports features batting cages, pitching mound, HitTrax swing suite, electronic darts, miniature bowling, arcade & more- read more about each attraction here.

ABC15 has confirmed construction of the two Arizona locations is underway.

“We currently have two stores under construction—one in Mesa, expected to open in June or July 2025, and another in Chandler, expected to open in August or September 2025,” a company representative said.

It is unclear what attractions will be available at each of the Arizona locations.

The Taiwanese-based chain marked its U.S. expansion with its batting and entertainment center in Katy, Texas, earlier this year.

“We’re not just about batting cages—we’re an all-in-one sports and entertainment destination. With state-of-the-art attractions, high-energy fun, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” reads a statement on the company's website.

We're tracking this latest Things To Do development and will update the story as more information becomes available.