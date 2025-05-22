Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Baseball-themed entertainment venue, Taroko Sports, to open two Arizona locations

The Taiwanese-based chain recently opened its first U.S. location in Texas
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Entertainment space Taroko Sports, which recently opened its first U.S. location in Texas, is headed to the Grand Canyon state for its expansion!

Taroko Sports lists two Valley locations on its social media bio with the following Arizona addresses:

  • 1738 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa.
  • 865 N 54th St in Chandler.

Taroko Sports features batting cages, pitching mound, HitTrax swing suite, electronic darts, miniature bowling, arcade & more- read more about each attraction here.

ABC15 has confirmed construction of the two Arizona locations is underway.

“We currently have two stores under construction—one in Mesa, expected to open in June or July 2025, and another in Chandler, expected to open in August or September 2025,” a company representative said.

It is unclear what attractions will be available at each of the Arizona locations.

The Taiwanese-based chain marked its U.S. expansion with its batting and entertainment center in Katy, Texas, earlier this year.

“We’re not just about batting cages—we’re an all-in-one sports and entertainment destination. With state-of-the-art attractions, high-energy fun, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” reads a statement on the company's website.

We're tracking this latest Things To Do development and will update the story as more information becomes available.

More Things to Do stories:
Castles N' Coasters

Smart Shopper

Castles N' Coasters offering half-price tickets for 'Summer Thrill Nights'

abc15.com staff
Left: Cinnabon Swirl Bonini, right: Cinnabon Swirl Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Things To Do

Cinnabon and Carvel to launch their first ‘Cinnabon Swirl’ store in Arizona

Nicole Gutierrez

Sports

Two college baseball conference championships hit Mesa this week

Kaley O'Kelley

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen