Things to do: Bert Kreischer, Texas Tech vs. ASU, Packers vs. Cardinals, Phoenix Pride & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 17-19.

Friday, October 17

Barrett-Jackson 2025 Scottsdale Fall Auction

When: Friday & Saturday | 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Adult tickets $45 | Kids 12 & under Free

Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Fall Auction revs up with hundreds of rare and classic cars crossing the auction block, plus thrill rides and interactive automotive attractions. It’s a four-day celebration of speed, style, and car culture at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company Barrett-Jackson puts on one of the world's largest collector car auctions every January in Scottsdale.

Bert Kreischer: Permission To Party

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Bert Kreischer is bringing the Permission To Party World Tour to Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, October 17!

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Bert Kreischer arrives at the FYSEE LA Comedy Night on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti is bringing his highly anticipated Antagonist Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on October 17 with special guests Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang & Apollo Red!

Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Playboi Carti performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Finsbury Park on Friday, July 7, 2023 in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Las Cafeteras: Hasta La Muerte

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets starting around $44

Hasta La Muerte is a multi-dimensional theatrical and musical performance that honors the Indigenous/Mexican tradition known as Day of the Dead. The two-act performance celebrates life and encourages us to explore a new understanding of the afterlife in a showcase of mesmerizing choreography and stunning costume design.

SUFFS

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Disney’s Newsies

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - November 1

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Disney’s Newsies: The Musical is an electrifying, high-energy spectacle inspired by true events! Set in 1899 New York City, it follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with dreams of a better life. When publishing titans raise newspaper prices at the expense of the newsboys, Jack and the “newsies” rise up to fight for justice. With thrilling dance numbers, an unforgettable score by Alan Menken with showstoppers like “King of New York” and “Seize the Day”, Newsies is an inspiring tale of resilience, friendship, and the power of standing up for what is right!

Feel Good Fridays: Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 26

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Admission is $17.50

The Arizona State Fair has arrived! Enjoy the rides, games, food, and the fun from now until October 26. If you bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission. This deal is redeemable on October 3, 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford, and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Celebrating the Arizona State Fair

Mozart & Mahler

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Symphony

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Associate Conductor Alex Amsel leads this program with two pieces inspired by faith. Soprano Liv Redpath joins to sing Mozart’s Exsultate, jubilate, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, depicting a child’s vision of heaven. This remarkable program begins with Carlos Simon’s AMEN!, an exuberant piece inspired by Pentecostal Church music, reflecting the composer’s upbringing.

Saturday, October 18

Dorrance Dome Opening Day

When: Opens Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: $14 tickets plus admission | Reserve in advance

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance Planetarium has a bold new name and an even bolder future — welcome to the Dorrance DOME. Powered by Cosm’s cutting-edge CX System LED technology, the Dorrance DOME will offer breathtaking 360-degree visuals, incredible sound, and unforgettable storytelling.

Arizona Science Center & Cosm The advanced viewing experience at the Dorrance Planetarium is driven by Cosm's CX system.

Family Workshop: Why Are Blueprints Blue?

When: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Cost: Youth $30 Adult “Design Assistant” $15

This workshop will teach families about the history and significance of blueprints and guide participants to create their own cyanotype print using the same process architects like Frank Lloyd Wright once used.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The ASU Sun Devils will host No. 7 Texas Tech on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Jeffrey D. Allred/AP Arizona State running back Raleek Brown runs by Utah cornerback Elijah Davis during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

The King’s Singers

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The Grammy-winning ensemble The King’s Singers will perform a masterful a cappella concert at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Pride Festival

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday at 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

This weekend, the Phoenix Pride Festival lights up the city with more than 150 performances across seven stages and over 300 exhibitors offering food, shopping, and community resources. From live entertainment and art to the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage, KidSpace, and Dance Pavilion, it’s a vibrant celebration of love, diversity, and unity.

KNXV

Experience Spain

When: Saturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Explore the sights and sounds of Spain! Experience a variety of music and dance performances, cultural talks, interactive workshops, and more!

Musical Instrument Museum

Sunday, October 19

Phoenix Pride Parade

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 3rd Street & Thomas, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Phoenix Pride Parade brings our diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of our past, present and future. The Parade brings over 2,000 individual participants with decorated vehicles, colorful floats and thousands of walkers. With over 15,000 spectators, the Parade features our Grand Marshals, local luminaries, music, and fun along the 3rd Street route from Thomas to Indian School. The Parade concludes at Steele Indian School Park, the home of the Phoenix Pride Festival.

Phoenix Pride





Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $175

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.

Zach Bolinger/AP Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

